With natural gas entrenched in multiple manufacturing processes, the soaring prices might be “the final straw” for the battered industrial sector, warns Jaco Human, the executive officer at the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (IGUA-SA).

“You are talking about a R10bn-a-year ($553m) cost impact to the economy,” he tells The Africa Report. “This is not only in the business-to-business world …, [but] also in the business-to-consumer world.

“That doesn’t bode well for industry, employment, and the economy at large,” says Human. “For many years, manufacturing has been under pressure – whether it’s Eskom or inefficient logistics systems. This impact could be the final straw.”