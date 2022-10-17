“By virtue of their size in the banking sector, the NBE and Banque Misr [Egypt’s largest two state banks] own the largest portfolios of Egyptian treasury bonds and bills,” economist Hany Genena, the former assistant sub-governor of the banking sector reform department at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), tells The Africa Report.
Egypt’s NBE: Africa’s second-largest bank hit by war challenges
Financing government projects and boasting significant sovereign debt holdings are two key factors that helped the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) maintain a strong performance over the past decade. However, the outlook for the North African country's largest bank may not be so bright due to the Russo-Ukrainian war impact.