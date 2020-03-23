East Africa’s battle with Coronavirus

Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability. #COVID-19 #M7Address. pic.twitter.com/bdECxIE92I
— Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) March 21, 2020
Controversies after Côte d’Ivoire imposes coronavirus measures
Several controversies have erupted in Côte d’Ivoire over how the government is managing the health crisis and imposing restrictive measures on citizens. But many Ivorians are observing that certain public figures are getting special treatment while parliamentary business is continuing on as usual.