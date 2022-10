Despite the absence of a governing legal framework, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide announced that the country’s first-ever private telecoms operator, Safaricom, has been given the nod to introduce its M-Pesa mobile money service to the Ethiopian market.

It is a milestone for the fast-evolving and increasingly lucrative domestic DFS scene.

The number of active mobile money accounts has doubled to 43 million over the past year – placing Ethiopia among the largest mobile money networks globally.