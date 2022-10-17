positive balance

Telecoms: Nigeria’s Tizeti tries its luck in Francophone Africa

By Maher Hajbi
Posted on Monday, 17 October 2022 11:47

Kendall Ananyi, CEO of Nigerian start-up Tizeti, founded in 2012 ©Tizeti

Tizeti, a provider of internet access via solar terminals in Nigeria and Ghana, is looking to move into Côte d'Ivoire and Togo, two already busy markets.

For Tizeti’s tenth anniversary, Kendall Ananyi, at the helm of the Nigerian start-up founded in 2012, pulled out all the stops: between growth forecasts, expansion plans and an IPO, this former member of the Californian incubator Y Combinator proudly displayed his colours. The company, which has 300 employees and 3,884 access points in Nigeria and Ghana, is moving forward with plans to enter two markets that are already well served by traditional telecom operators.

While Tizeti hopes to enter the Togolese market – where the regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services (ARCEP) has called on mobile and fixed-line operators to “improve the quality of services and lower prices” – there are major competitors that could curb the Nigerian start-up’s ardour in Côte d’Ivoire.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business

temper the crisis

IMF’s Selassie: ‘Picking on Africa, which has made zero contribution & needs to electrify, is startling’

Over the last 15 years, Africa has become integrated into the global economic fold. As a result, it is no longer immune to volatility in international ... markets; while the continent was largely cushioned from the fallout of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, over the last 12 months, rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and broken supply chains, which have wreaked havoc in developed economies, are now taking their toll on Africa. 