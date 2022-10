“Government will spare no effort to ensure the repatriation of our ancestors,” says Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing journalists in the capital Harare.

A delegation was sent to the UK to verify the remains of these liberation fighters – who died in what is known locally as the First Chimurenga, the early resistance to British colonialists – and to negotiate their repatriation.