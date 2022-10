Zimbabwe’s government continues to lose billions of public funds every year due to weak implementation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), while corruption magnifies financial leakages at state entities and local authorities.

Worsening during the pandemic, the financial leakages have exposed the weakness of procurement systems at public entities, most of which have failed to submit their financial records to the Auditor General, citing staff shortages in their financial departments induced by low salaries and inadequate information communication technology (ICT) equipment.