Speaking to reporters upon leaving a gathering of G20 finance officials on the margins of the World Bank and IMF annual meetings in Washington, Godongwana said the highest projected inflation rate is only slightly above the target rate of 3% to 6%. IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said this week that global inflation is expected to peak at 9.5% this year.

“It doesn’t give me sleepless nights,” Godongwana said.