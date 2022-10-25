As Kenya’s new peace envoy, will Kenyatta maintain Nairobi’s reputation in putting out regional fires?

stability & confidence

For the better part of the 21st century, Eastern Africa has enjoyed relative calm and during this period, Kenya came to play a central role in mediation with South Sudan, bringing to the fore Nairobi's diplomatic influence. To this day it has largely remained a mediator and propagator of regional stability. However, from a worsening drought, threats from Somalia’s Al-Shabaab, the escalating conflict in Ethiopia, to the on-going tensions between DRC and Rwanda, will Kenya’s new special peace envoy, former president Uhuru Kenyatta, be able to put out the regional fires?