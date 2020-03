PRESIDENTIAL PROWESS

Côte d’Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara announced on 5 March that he would pass the torch to a new generation, but leader of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) Henri Konan Bédié and former president Laurent Gbagbo have every intention of pursuing their presidential ambitions.

Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo immediately reacted to President Alassane Ouattara’s announcement, made on 5 March in Yamoussoukr, that he would refrain from running for a third term.

According to our information, the trio spoke with one another afterwards through intermediaries.

Sights are set on the October presidential election

The two former presidents do not feel concerned by Ouattara’s desire to hand over power to a new generation.

READ MORE: Alassane Ouattara: ‘I did it my way’

Bédié and Gbagbo are convinced that the president was pressured by Western governments to take the decision.

They also believe that he will stay in politics and continue to be active in his party, Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (Rassemblement des houphouëtistes pour la démocratie et la paix – RHDP).

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Both men remain determined to run for president in the October election. For now, they have not initiated a plan B.