Akufo-Addo: ‘Russian white man, French white man…Africa must break dependency mindset’

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Monday, 17 October 2022 11:11

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, interviewed by The Africa Report in Paris on 13 October 2022
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, interviewed by The Africa Report in Paris on 13 October 2022 (Photo: Vincent Fournier for JAMG)

Speaking exclusively to The Africa Report, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo says ECOWAS has to balance sanctioning coup makers with dialogue, but insists West Africa is no place for 'Banana Republics'.

Akufo-Addo also tackles whether ECOWAS should be talking or sanctioning coup makers, and says arguments about the popularity of France and Russia show a failure of African dependency.

Ghana’s President was on a visit to France to receive an honorary degree from the Sorbonne.

He also met with French President Macron to discuss security and economic ties.

The Africa Report: We’ve seen repeated coup d’états in Mali, Guinea and most recently Burkina Faso. Are we headed for a generalised failure of democracy in the region?

Akufo-Addo: No, I don’t believe so. I think that the attachment of the populations to democratic governance is intact even in these countries that have had the misfortune [of going] backwards in terms of governance and experienc[ing] coup d’état[s].

