African Union finance directorate undergoes an audit

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 27 March 2020 18:27

African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat arrives to attend a visit and a dinner at the Orsay Museum in Paris
Moussa Faki Mahamat, AU Chairperson of the Commission REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union commission, has ordered an external audit of key AU directorates for the 2012-2018 period. Such an audit would be the first for the pan-African organisation.

In January , the head of financial management of the African Union (AU), Malawian national Madalitso Lowole, was suspected by Nigerian-born Biodun Adeyemo, Acting Director of the Programming, Budget, Finance and Accounting (PBFA) directorate, of misappropriating funds regarding several wire transfers to “inappropriate bank accounts.”

However, according to our sources, the AU’s entire finance directorate, in which Lowole and Adeyemo fulfil key roles, is under suspicion for repeated violations.

A two-year enquiry

Following a two-year internal enquiry, the chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, demanded during the pan-African organisation’s July 2019 summit in Niamey, Niger that an external audit be performed.

The audit, which also concerns the administration and human resources directorate, covers the 2012-2018 period. It examines personnel recruitment and contract renewal procedures, procurement and travel practices, as well as the management of “administrative expenses” for projects financed by partners, contributions from member states and partners, and the Peace Fund, which was created in 1993.

This is the first time that an AU Commission chairman has called for such an external audit of one of the pan-African organisation’s key directorates. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) is responsible for the engagement, which began in February, according to our sources.

 

