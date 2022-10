The two international financial institutions determined, back in June 2021, that Sudan had taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative. The process made Sudan eligible for almost $50bn in relief on its $56bn in debt as well as $2.5bn in IMF funding to help enhance competitiveness, transparency and accountability in an economy dominated by the military and security services.

The following month, the Paris Club signed a multilateral agreement, with Sudan agreeing to write off $14.1bn in debt.

In June 2022, however, the informal group of international creditors said it had suspended the debt removal process in the wake of the 25 October 2021 coup. The World Bank, for its part, took action right after the coup, suspending all aid to Sudan, while the HIPC process remains on pause.