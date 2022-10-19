In an interview aired by the Kenya Television Network (KTN) on Sunday 16 October, Museveni said he had discussed his son’s tweeting behaviour and it was decided that Muhoozi’s social media posts would now focus on non-controversial topics, such as sports, “but to talk about other countries, or even the politics of Uganda, is what he [Muhoozi] should not do, and won’t do”.
Uganda: Can Museveni outpower his son Muhoozi ahead of polls in 2026?
In his long and winding political career, Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has ruthlessly out-manoeuvred politicians who were scheming to oust him from presidency. However, he now faces his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who wants power in 2026. Will Museveni continue ruling or might he bequeath the seat to his son in 2026?