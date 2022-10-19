Sunrise Industry

Eskom CEO says renewable energy is long-term solution to load shedding

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 06:00

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Renewable energy can end load shedding in South Africa once advances in battery and storage technology are achieved, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said.

New generation capacity is needed due to South Africa’s ageing coal fleet and renewable energy is the “cheapest and quickest to deploy,” de Ruyter told an online event organised by Standard Bank. “There’s an opportunity to create an entirely new industry.”

State-owned utility Eskom is targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Its strategy includes adopting cleaner-fuel technologies and renewables for older power stations, and allowing its land to be used for renewable projects. The company this month signed agreements with four independent power producer investors to lease land to build new clean energy capacity.

