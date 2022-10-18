South Africa and Saudi Arabia strike $15bn worth of agreements

Could China’s BRI regain momentum in Africa?
The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) opened over the weekend in Beijing. The quinquennial event is a high-profile ... meeting of the CCP’s leading party members and a public forum for leadership and constitutional changes, as well as shifts in policy direction. At this year’s Congress, it’s widely expected that President Xi Jinping will oversee a significant change in China’s economic strategy, which could have significant consequences for many African countries, particularly those involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).