"political consciousness"

Nigeria 2023: Could painful #EndSARS memories influence outcome of polls?

By Eniola Akinkuotu
Posted on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 09:13

Protestors hold a poster and placards as Nigerians mark the one-year anniversary of the EndSARS anti-police brutality protest in Abuja, Nigeria October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Two years after Nigeria's #EndSARS protests and the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos State, many youth who played active roles in the movement have turned the pains of the protest into a political movement that continues to gather momentum. Will this momentum be enough to upend the existing political order in next February’s polls?

Along the Lekki/Expressway in Lagos stands the expansive Lekki Toll Plaza, which was constructed by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) in 2011 for the sole purpose of collecting tolls from the over 50,000 cars that ply the route daily.

However, since 20 October 2020, the tollgate brings back nothing but terrible memories for many, so much so that the state government and its special purpose vehicle, the LCC, have been unable to collect tolls from motorists. This is to avoid provoking members of the public ahead of a crucial election in which Lagos godfather, Bola Tinubu, is running for president.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics