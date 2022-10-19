Nigeria 2023: Could painful #EndSARS memories influence outcome of polls?

Along the Lekki/Expressway in Lagos stands the expansive Lekki Toll Plaza, which was constructed by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) in 2011 for the sole purpose of collecting tolls from the over 50,000 cars that ply the route daily.

However, since 20 October 2020, the tollgate brings back nothing but terrible memories for many, so much so that the state government and its special purpose vehicle, the LCC, have been unable to collect tolls from motorists. This is to avoid provoking members of the public ahead of a crucial election in which Lagos godfather, Bola Tinubu, is running for president.