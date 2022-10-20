DRC: Chinese gold mining in Okapi forest reserve risks undermining green lung claims

The reserve, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, occupies about a fifth of the Ituri forest in the north-east DRC. Industrial activity is banned across its 13,000 square kilometres. But the Alerte Congolaise pour l’Environnement et les Droits de l’Homme (ACEDH) and the Council for Environmental Defense through Legality and Traceability (CODELT) say that gold mining is continuing and called on the government to revoke the license granted to China’s Kimia Mining.

The permit given to Kimia violates DRC law, CODELT lawyer Augustin Mpoyi told an online briefing. In environmental terms the mining has been “devastating,” ACEDH executive secretary Olivier Ndoole said. “There has been no attempt to practice responsible mining, and, to our knowledge, no environmental impact assessments have been carried out.” The mining has caused “major deforestation and degradation” which extends outside the concession, Ndoole said.