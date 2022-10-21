controversial dismissal

Zambia: Hichilema fires top public prosecutor Shawa-Siyunyi

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema in Kigali, Rwanda June 25, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to dismiss Lillian Fulata Shawa-Siyunyi as Zambia’s Director of Public Prosecution - the country’s chief prosecutor - reflects his regime’s latest efforts at rejigging the fight against corruption.

Shawa-Siyunyi, who has been replaced by Lusaka lawyer Gilbert Phiri, has challenged her dismissal in the Constitutional Court of Zambia. However, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely she will be reinstated. Phiri, a long-time lawyer of Hichilema, was appointed to head the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in June this year as part of the renewed fight against corruption and other organised crimes. Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye was also appointed to chair the ACC board.

Phiri will have to wait for parliament to ratify his latest appointment. Opposition from the members of parliament is highly unlikely given the overwhelming endorsement Phiri got for the ACC top job.

