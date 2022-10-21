Zambia: Hichilema fires top public prosecutor Shawa-Siyunyi

Shawa-Siyunyi, who has been replaced by Lusaka lawyer Gilbert Phiri, has challenged her dismissal in the Constitutional Court of Zambia. However, according to most observers, it is highly unlikely she will be reinstated. Phiri, a long-time lawyer of Hichilema, was appointed to head the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in June this year as part of the renewed fight against corruption and other organised crimes. Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye was also appointed to chair the ACC board.

Phiri will have to wait for parliament to ratify his latest appointment. Opposition from the members of parliament is highly unlikely given the overwhelming endorsement Phiri got for the ACC top job.