Two years ago, Mira Cement decided to invest nearly 30bn CFA francs ($46m) in a second packaging line, which began a shake-up in the sector.
Nigeria: How Mira Cement is challenging Dangote in Cameroon
Dangote Cameroon – owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote – is being pushed around on Cameroon turf. Since August, it has been neck-and-neck in second place in terms of production capacity on the local market with Mira Cement. The subsidiary of the Lebanese-Chinese group Mira, represented by Helen Lu and Hassan Mortada, has tripled its capacity to 1.5m tonnes.