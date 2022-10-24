NEW MARKETS

Air Services: Menzies-NAS, a fruitful marriage and fierce appetites

By Nelly Fualdes
Posted on Monday, 24 October 2022 11:32

Menzies and NAS mean 35,000 employees, 96 warehouses and 2 million tons of air cargo per year. Facebook Menzies Aviation Official

After the absorption of the British Menzies, the Kuwaiti NAS is about to lose its trade name but sees its activities and its perimeter reinforced, in Africa in particular.

Searching for lost luggage at the airport or resting in a lounge between flights in Abidjan, Casablanca or Kinshasa: this is – for the average traveller – the tip of the iceberg of NAS (National Aviation Services), the Kuwaiti airport services giant.

The company, which also offers cargo handling, refuelling and aircraft de-icing services, is preparing to abandon its commercial name. After a “smooth” transition, the company promises all the NAS divisions will come under the Menzies banner by mid-2023, the British airport services platform that Agility, the Kuwaiti company’s parent company, acquired on August 4.

