Air Services: Menzies-NAS, a fruitful marriage and fierce appetites

Searching for lost luggage at the airport or resting in a lounge between flights in Abidjan, Casablanca or Kinshasa: this is – for the average traveller – the tip of the iceberg of NAS (National Aviation Services), the Kuwaiti airport services giant.

The company, which also offers cargo handling, refuelling and aircraft de-icing services, is preparing to abandon its commercial name. After a “smooth” transition, the company promises all the NAS divisions will come under the Menzies banner by mid-2023, the British airport services platform that Agility, the Kuwaiti company’s parent company, acquired on August 4.