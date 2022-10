He may be discreet, but there is a lot of talk about him. Known for his business acumen but suspected of corruption, Vicente is the former number two under José Eduardo dos Santos – who was Angola’s president for 38 years. Vicente lost his five-year constitutional immunity at the beginning of October, which he had enjoyed since the end of his term as vice president in 2017.

The question of his future then arises in a context where João Lourenço, the successor of dos Santos, has made the fight against corruption a battle horse. Has Vicente’s time come? Nothing is less certain.

At first glance, his situation seems precarious. After holding the highest positions – head of the national oil company Sonangol, minister of state for economic coordination and vice-president – Vicente no longer holds any official role. What is now conspicuous is his silence… and his absence as he lives in Dubai. He has not set foot in Luanda for two years, according to the Portuguese daily Jornal de Negócios, and seems to want to be forgotten; and for good reason.

Bribe to Portuguese prosecutor

His reputation – tainted by accusations of corruption – is problematic in Lourenço’s Angola, which intends to put an end to the opacity and misappropriation of public funds of the past. In 2012, while he was head of Sonangol, Vicente was accused of having allowed a partnership that benefitted an oil company (Nazaki) in which he was a shareholder – a conflict of interest situation that he disputed.

Presumed innocent, Vicente lives with two swords of Damocles hanging over his head. In the first case, which came to light in 2017 causing a diplomatic crisis between Portugal and Angola, he is accused of paying a bribe of 760,000 euros ($744,915) to a former Portuguese prosecutor (Orlando Figueira) to have the latter close two investigations against him. The case was transferred to Angola to ease tensions, but remained in limbo in Luanda when it ended in Lisbon with a conviction of passive corruption for the magistrate, who has however lodged an appeal. If the Angolan justice system waits for the conclusion of the case in Portugal in order to relaunch the case, it will have to decide on its merits.

In the second case, Vicente is indirectly targeted. His name appears in a case of fraud and money laundering against two former figures of the dos Santos era who were his former associates: generals Manuel Hélder Vieira Dias, ‘Kopelipa’, and Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento, ‘Dino’.

Last year @OCCRP investigated a private banking network that was used by #Angola's elites to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country. The architects of that system appeared to be Dino and former Vice President Manuel Vicente. https://t.co/PJ0z2X6tqC — Mark Anderson (@markc_anderson) December 10, 2021

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

The triumvirate – nicknamed ‘Irmãos Metralha’ at the time – is suspected of having taken advantage of Chinese lines of credit, pledged on Angolan oil and intended to finance the reconstruction of the country, to enrich themselves; a case called ‘China Fund International’, named after one of the entities that allowed the fraud. The indictment of the two generals, announced in early July, is a bad omen for Vicente. “The only strength he has now is the one he is mobilising to defend himself,” says a source from the Angolan political scene.

Defence in reinforced concrete

That said, many observers are betting on the fact that Vicente will never be worried by the Angolan justice system. The situation that has prevailed until now, coupled with the influence he still has in the country on oil matters, tends to prove them right. Several factors play in favour of the status quo, synonymous with a quiet future for the 66-year-old former Angolan number two. First, the cases concerning him are complex and require extensive investigation by an already overburdened judiciary whose resources remain limited. Secondly, Vicente, a man of networks with solid political and economic experience, has both the time and the resources to mount a strong defence.

The Vicente case is a way for Angola to assert itself, or not, as a state of law

However, it is this third point that seems decisive: The long-standing relationship between the current head of state and the former vice president, although the two are not forthcoming on the subject. Although they come from two different spheres – military for Lourenço, economic for Vicente – the two men have known each other for a long time, having made their mark under the dos Santos presidency and in the corridors of the ruling party, the Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola (MPLA).

In the early 2000s, when Lourenço was sidelined for having positioned himself as a successor to dos Santos, he went through a period in the desert during which he seemed to be able to count on Vicente’s support. Since then, according to several observers, a relationship of trust has been established. This allows President Lourenço to benefit from Vicente’s knowledge of the inner workings of power and the sensitive files of the MPLA nomenklatura. In return, Vicente seems to be able to use his relationship with the Angolan president, as a shadowy advisor, to ensure that he remains untouchable.

Risky amnesty

This is why, among the scenarios mentioned, the classification of the files comes up most frequently. It was notably outlined in September by Rui Verde, a lawyer and researcher at the Centre for African Studies at Oxford University, who collaborates with the anti-corruption activist and founder of the Maka Angola website, Rafael Marques. The jurist sees the Vicente case as a way for “Angola to assert itself, or not, as a state of law”, but predicts the extinction of investigations and prosecutions against the former vice president as the latter can notably benefit from an amnesty law passed in 2016 (under the dos Santos presidency) and covering acts punishable by 12 years in prison committed until 2015.

However, this outcome would play into the hands of many who criticise the selectivity of Lourenço’s anti-corruption crusade. During his first term, he was weakened by the retention of his chief of staff, Edeltrudes Costa, despite suspicions of fraud and a widespread outcry. He was reappointed for another five years following general elections in August but is facing increasingly strong opposition, while his own camp is divided over the merits of his fight against corruption. In this context, the management of the Vicente case is riskier than ever.