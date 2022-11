Of all the Sahelian states, Niger is the only one that must deal with pervasive insecurity on three sides: in the southeast along the border with Nigeria (Boko Haram); in the west (jihadist groups); and in the north (Islamic State and the collapse of the Libyan state).

Yet, apart from the Nigerien islands in Lake Chad, none of the country’s territory has been permanently occupied by the terrorist groups that plague the Sahel – a situation in sharp contrast to the one faced by its western neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso. Why?