The company, Zambia’s largest copper producer, will apply for new exploration licenses late in 2022 or early in 2023, says Pascall, who took over as CEO in May. “We’ve seen a real turnaround in the country,” under Hichilema, Pascall says. The business environment has “definitely improved in the last 12 to 18 months” after five years of “stagnation” in copper output.
First Quantum bets on Zambia to address global copper, nickel shortage
Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals plans to restart exploration for copper and nickel in Zambia as the administration of President Hakainde Hichilema raises confidence in the business environment, CEO Tristan Pascall tells The Africa Report.