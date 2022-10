Banking on its business model in Ghana – which essentially involves assembling electric vehicles and, starting early this year, operating trips – Solar Taxi considers East Africa to be a key market to tap.

“We are definitely having a [assembling] plant in East Africa,” CEO Jorge Appiah tells The Africa Report.

“We are confident about our product and our strategy is solid. That is why we are able to make it work in West Africa so going there will not be a challenge for us.”