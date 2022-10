Traders at Adum in the Ashanti Region on Monday 17 October jeered at President Akufo-Addo’s convoy while on his way to inspect construction works at the Kumasi Central Market.

A week earlier they had closed their shops to protest the fast depreciation of the cedi, rising inflation and high lending rates.

This incident from a region that has stayed loyal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) highlights the frustrations caused by Ghana’s cost of living crisis.