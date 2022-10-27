Following the signing of the agreement, the flow of 27 megawatts of power from Côte d’Ivoire will begin on 1 December. The deal will also lead to the electrification of over 100 rural communities in Liberia.
Liberia: Power purchase agreement with Côte d’Ivoire throws lifeline to Monrovia
The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) recently penned a power purchase agreement with Côte d’Ivoire Energies (CIE) for the supply of electricity through the TRANSCO CLSG Transmission Line, a timely deal that will throw a lifeline to the impoverished electricity-deprived nation.