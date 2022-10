“As the port, free trade zone, Dangote Refinery and other major projects along that axis have reached advanced stages, you’d expect the transport infrastructure to also be ready by now. But that is not entirely the case,” Akolade Edunwale, principal consultant at Scudo Consult Limited, a Lagos-based real estate company, tells The Africa Report.

Nigeria has lost its regional maritime dominance to neighbouring Togo, Benin, and Ghana due to its port congestion and inefficiencies. Yet Africa’s largest economy seeks to regain its leading position when Lekki Deep Seaport kicks off operations.

Increasing GDP by 80%