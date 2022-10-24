Ethiopian and Eritrean take Axum and Adwa, as forces advance on Tigray

In a statement Monday morning, the federal government’s communication service said its team of negotiators had departed for South Africa.

On Sunday night, senior Tigray official Kindeya Gebrehiwot confirmed that the Tigray authorities’ delegation had landed in South Africa for the talks.

The talks are being held as Ethiopia’s federal forces and allied Eritrean troops continue to advance in Tigray, after taking a string of strategic towns last week.

Control of Shire

On Tuesday, the government said it had taken control of the central urban hub of Shire in northwest Tigray, a city that houses hundreds of thousands of people uprooted by the fighting and the main distribution point for aid.