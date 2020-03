Talking Africa podcast

Most countries on the continent have put in place measures to tackle to the pandemic.

But as the lockdown starts to bite, there are more questions than answers…

As Lagos, Nairobi and Johannesburg slowly fall silent, how do informal workers survive?

How are governments coping?

What are the geopolitics of the moment, the international response and the local fightback?

Will Kenya’s healthcare system get privatised?

We speak to our correspondents on the ground.

This podcast was recorded on 27 March – a few hours before Moody’s decided to downgrade South Africa to junk status, and before several countries declared new cases of coronavirus.

