Covidgate

‘Covidgate’ in Cameroon: An arrest warrant for Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Friday, 28 October 2022 11:00

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh in October 2019. © MABOUP

According to our sources, the prosecutor's office of Cameroon’s Special Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the all-powerful Secretary General of the Presidency (SGPR). Can the Minister of State, who refused to appear before the judges on 18 October, be arrested? 

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh was summoned “physically” on October 18 by investigators to be interviewed in the context of “Covidgate”, a scandal following several cases of misappropriation of public funds and overcharging, documented by a report of the Chamber of Auditors. When contacted by Jeune Afrique, a source close to the SGPR believes that the procedure is akin to “harassment” aimed at weakening Paul Biya’s main collaborator in order to push the president to “get rid” of him.

