‘Covidgate’ in Cameroon: An arrest warrant for Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh

Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh was summoned “physically” on October 18 by investigators to be interviewed in the context of “Covidgate”, a scandal following several cases of misappropriation of public funds and overcharging, documented by a report of the Chamber of Auditors. When contacted by Jeune Afrique, a source close to the SGPR believes that the procedure is akin to “harassment” aimed at weakening Paul Biya’s main collaborator in order to push the president to “get rid” of him.