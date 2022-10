Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris told Asharq Business on the sidelines of the Choiseul Africa Business Forum, which took place on 19 and 20 October in Casablanca, that he is ready to invest $100m (around €101.4m) in Morocco. “We will enter the Moroccan market in the coming years if we find a sector where there is no great competition,” said the Orascom Investment Group’s president.