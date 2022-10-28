Michel Ocelot’s ‘The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess’: clichés on screen

When Kirikou and the Sorceress was released in 1998, it was a small revolution in French cinema. The animated film is set in Africa, with African heroes. The result: a box-office hit, multiple awards and two successful sequels. Azur and Azmar and Dilili in Paris then confirmed the art of storytelling, poetry and travel that runs through Michel Ocelot’s work.

Three tales

In The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess, the French screenwriter and director’s touch is evident. Just like in Kirikou and The Wild Beasts and Kirikou and the Men and Women, the film is divided into independent tales. The first one takes place in ancient Egypt; Tanouekamani must become a pharaoh to marry Nasalsa, the woman he loves.