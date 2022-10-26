The signs have been on the wall for long, but no one anticipated that on Tuesday 25 October, about 80 lawmakers out of 137 of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliament, would dare the president to let his longest-serving head of treasury take an early leave else they will boycott government business.
Ghana: Pressure on Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ofori-Atta over hardships
Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo is under immense pressure by his own parliamentarians to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for poor management of the economy.