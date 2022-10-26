decision point

Ghana: Pressure on Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ofori-Atta over hardships

By Kent Mensah
Posted on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 18:40

Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister of Ghana at IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, April 19, 2018. (AFP)

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo is under immense pressure by his own parliamentarians to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for poor management of the economy.

The signs have been on the wall for long, but no one anticipated that on Tuesday 25 October, about 80 lawmakers out of 137 of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliament, would dare the president to let his longest-serving head of treasury take an early leave else they will boycott government business.

