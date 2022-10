It is a political-judicial soap opera that could well become the “Danpullo affair”. According to our information, on September 5 Baba Ahmadou Danpullo obtained from Quentin Djapité Ndoumbe, the president of the Court of First Instance of Douala Bonanjo, an order to seize the accounts of the operator MTN Cameroon and chocolate maker Chococam (a subsidiary of the South African food group Tiger Brands) at local banks.

The entrepreneur is demanding payment of 243bn CFA franc (more than $371m). Read on for details.