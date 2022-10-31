5G in Africa: How Huawei is paving the way

The location chosen was surprising and prevented some guests from coming due to a lack of visas. In the Thai capital of Bangkok, Huawei, a Chinese manufacturer of telecommunications network equipment and one of the giants in the sector, invited some sixty African partners to attend a large-scale seduction operation devoted to 5G on 24 October.

During an afternoon dedicated to this new generation of mobile internet, senior Huawei executives and some of the technology’s pioneering partners – such as the world’s largest operator, China Telecom, and the Saudi Arabian company Zain – presented various usage scenarios and commercial successes observed in China and the monarchies of the Arabian Peninsula.

The ‘priority’ for 2023