Nigeria’s locked-down drinks industry raises bootleg alcohol risks

Nigeria’s banks face direct hit from geared-up oil producers
The leverage and hedging strategies against lower prices used by Nigeria’s oil producers will determine their chances of survival – and the size of the hit to their lenders.
By Ruth Olurounbi
Posted on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 09:57
Disruption to supplies of alcohol in Nigeria due to coronavirus risks spurring the consumption of dangerous illicit brews.
On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 14-day lockdown of the country’s commercial hub of Lagos, and Abuja, the nation’s capital. These are the two cities with the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria. He also locked down Ogun, an agrarian state which shares a boundary with Lagos, and restricted travel between states.
Although food and beverage companies are exempt from the lockdown, Nigerians expect distribution and consumption to be severely affected by orders from states to restrict movement and shut clubs and bars. Nigeria’s three main breweries are AB-InBev, which own International Breweries, Heineken, which controls Nigerian Breweries and Champion Breweries, and Diageo, which owns Guinness Nigeria. Shares in all of them have tumbled over the last month.
Sales of beer and other alcoholic beverages spiked in Abuja as the virus arrived and consumers stocked up in anticipation of a stay at home order from the federal government. Now, as many states including Oyo are enforcing nightly curfews, retailers say they see sales of alcohol declining significantly even if production continues.
That poses the danger that Nigerians will turn to dangerous bootleg alternatives.
Nigeria needs clear messaging on the dangers of drinking illicit alcohol as normal supply channels dry up.
Rentokil Initial, the global hygiene and pest control company, aims to expand in Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia once the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control, Nkosinathi Solomon, the company’s managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, told The Africa Report.
The rand’s slide to a record low against the dollar prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the loss of the country’s last investment grade rating at Moody’s risks setting the country’s solar power industry back years.
