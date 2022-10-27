Reassurances

US doubles down on Sahel amid inroads from Russia, terrorism

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Thursday, 27 October 2022 12:22

Soldiers from the Russian private military company Wagner (pictured here on an unknown date in northern Mali). ©AP/SIPA.

The Joe Biden administration sent a high-level team of diplomatic and military officials to the Sahel earlier this month to reassure local governments of continued US support amid the twin challenges of terrorism and Russian influence in the region.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the State Department’s fourth highest-ranking official, led the delegation which also included top Sahel and counter-terrorism officials from the White House and Pentagon.

