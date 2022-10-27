Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, the State Department’s fourth highest-ranking official, led the delegation which also included top Sahel and counter-terrorism officials from the White House and Pentagon.
US doubles down on Sahel amid inroads from Russia, terrorism
The Joe Biden administration sent a high-level team of diplomatic and military officials to the Sahel earlier this month to reassure local governments of continued US support amid the twin challenges of terrorism and Russian influence in the region.