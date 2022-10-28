The AEF report argues that relations between Africa and Europe “have worsened since mid-February’s AU-EU summit and following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.
Tetchy Africa-Europe relations threaten COP27, warns Africa-Europe Foundation
A little over a week ahead of the opening of UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, the fractious relations between the continent and the rich nations of Europe are undermining the possibility of substantive progress at the meeting, according to a report just released by the Africa Europe Foundation.