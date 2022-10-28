On 16 October, the acting Inspector of Police Noor Gabow caught Kenyans by surprise after he disbanded the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Special Service Unit, which had played a crucial role in tackling high-profile crimes in the country.
Kenya: Killing of Pakistani journalist thrusts Ruto’s administration into spotlight
The killing of three foreigners by Kenyan police officers has thrust President William Ruto’s young administration into a diplomatic storm with governments demanding justice for their slain nationals.