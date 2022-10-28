trump card?

South Africa: Will return of crime-busting ‘Scorpions’ boost Ramaphosa’s ratings?

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Friday, 28 October 2022 14:59

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has been making good on his promises to fight graft by announcing measures to strengthen agencies tasked with prosecuting those accused of it.

This week, Ramaphosa announced that an agency set up to prosecute high level corruption cases emanating from the state capture inquiry – the Independent Directorate (ID) – would be made permanent. This step is widely seen as a return of the Scorpions, an investigating and prosecuting body set up under former president Thabo Mbeki to focus on high-level blue-collar crimes, but later scrapped by his successor Kgalema Motlanthe.

