South Africa: Will return of crime-busting ‘Scorpions’ boost Ramaphosa’s ratings?

Northern Nigeria turns beautiful bride as Atiku, Tinubu, Obi intensify lobbying for 2023
As campaigns in Nigeria intensify ahead of the highly anticipated presidential election in February, frontrunners Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu ... have shifted focus and resources to the north in search of support and votes in a region still battling poverty and insecurity. The prize? The critical 12 million vote bloc controlled by outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari which many believe will decide the election.