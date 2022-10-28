South Africa: Will return of crime-busting ‘Scorpions’ boost Ramaphosa’s ratings?

This week, Ramaphosa announced that an agency set up to prosecute high level corruption cases emanating from the state capture inquiry – the Independent Directorate (ID) – would be made permanent. This step is widely seen as a return of the Scorpions, an investigating and prosecuting body set up under former president Thabo Mbeki to focus on high-level blue-collar crimes, but later scrapped by his successor Kgalema Motlanthe.