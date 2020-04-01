Nigeria’s banks face direct hit from geared-up oil producers
The leverage and hedging strategies against lower prices used by Nigeria’s oil producers will determine their chances of survival – and the size of the hit to their lenders.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 1 April 2020 11:26
Rentokil Initial, the global hygiene and pest control company, aims to expand in Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia once the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control, Nkosinathi Solomon, the company’s managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, told The Africa Report.
The company is targeting Lagos, Abuja, Accra and Addis Ababa as priority cities for expansion, Solomon said.
Rentokil operates in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique, Mauritius and Tanzania. The shares, which are traded in London, have slumped with the rest of the market due to the economic standstill that coronavirus has caused.
Rentokil on March 25 withdrew its full-year outlook for 2020 and suspended dividend payments as the pandemic worsened.
The company has moved to conserve cash. Management have taken pay cuts, bonus schemes have been cancelled and a hiring freeze implemented. These and other steps with reduce costs by about 100 million pounds in 2020, says the company.
In South Africa, Rentokil has been classified as an essential service and is therefore allowed to remain open. Solomon said he hopes other countries such as Kenya and Mozambique adopt the same stance.
He is encouraged by the response to the crisis from governments in South Africa, Kenya and Mozambique which has been “swift and productive overall.”
Prevention, he says, is essential, as the health system in South Africa won’t be able to handle a large number of cases.
Disinfection is likely to be a greater share of Rentokil’s business in Africa once the pandemic is over, he says, though the shift is hard to quantify. “There will be increased demand post lockdown.” Handwashing products are also likely to get a sustained lift – even in shopping malls, people will want to wash their hands more, he says.
In the future, “there will be more awareness of hygiene,” he says, and government hygiene regulations and enforcement will be stricter. Demand for hygiene and disinfection services will be the highest in Africa’s urban centres as they have the best chance of contagion in an epidemic, he said. “It’s not rocket science. We see a positive long-term story.”
Provided it can weather the short-term financial storm, Rentokil is set to benefit from greater hygiene awareness.
