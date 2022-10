The US first issued an advisory to its citizens on 23 October 2022, asking its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Abuja.

Washington’s consulate and embassy said the advisory followed a security alert issued recently about an impending terror attack in the country, especially, the nation’s capital, by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terror group.

The US then followed up with another statement announcing the evacuation of non-essential staffers in its embassy.

“On 25 October 2022, the [State] Department authorised the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks,” it says in part.