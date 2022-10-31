Onochie Osheokwu, an advisor to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, ought to be supporting the PDP since Okowa is the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; but Osheokwu took a step back, which is quite uncommon in Nigerian politics. He resigned from his position in order to join the ‘Obidient’ movement of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.
Nigeria 2023: Tinubu’s path to victory widens as Peter Obi threatens Atiku’s southern base
Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been consistently winning presidential elections in the Christian areas of the south since 1999. However, with the rising popularity of Peter Obi, a southern Christian, the PDP’s path to victory has narrowed. How will this shape the outcome of the polls? Is Peter Obi eating Atiku Abubakar's lunch?