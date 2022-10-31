Nigeria 2023: Tinubu’s path to victory widens as Peter Obi threatens Atiku’s southern base 

Onochie Osheokwu, an advisor to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, ought to be supporting the PDP since Okowa is the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; but Osheokwu took a step back, which is quite uncommon in Nigerian politics. He resigned from his position in order to join the ‘Obidient’ movement of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.