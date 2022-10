TOUGH CHOICES

The relationship between Rwanda and DRC has hit a new low after Kinshasa expelled the Rwandan ambassador Saturday night. The expulsion comes amidst a resurgence of fighting in North Kivu, in eastern DRC between M23 rebels and the 'Forces armées de la république démocratique du Congo' (FARDC) resulting in the former gaining more territory. But getting to this point has included miscalculations in the part of DRC. The expulsion is the harshest decision that Kinshasa has taken.