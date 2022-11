zero chances

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has outmanoeuvred his deputy Constantino Chiwenga in the fierce battle to be the 2023 presidential candidate for the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu–PF). At the party's Elective Congress held from the 26 to 29 October, the Central Committee, the highest decision-making body within the ruling party, endorsed Mnangagwa to seek a second term in next year’s general elections