Ghana looks to reconfigure UN peace operations in Africa

During its month-long presidency, Accra will be hosting two signature events to ensure the world body is aligned with African priorities, Ghana’s envoy to the UN Harold Agyeman told The Africa Report. The focus comes against a backdrop of military coups and militant insurgencies across the Sahel that threaten coastal West African states.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be in New York on 10 November to chair a high-level debate for council members on how the UN can best support counter-terrorism efforts in Africa.