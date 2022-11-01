African-led forces

Ghana looks to reconfigure UN peace operations in Africa

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Tuesday, 1 November 2022 12:10

President Akufo-Addo and US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield in conversation about Ghana's role in the UN Security Council.

Ghana takes over leadership of the UN Security Council today (1 November) with the stated goal of rethinking international peacekeeping in Africa.

During its month-long presidency, Accra will be hosting two signature events to ensure the world body is aligned with African priorities, Ghana’s envoy to the UN Harold Agyeman told The Africa Report. The focus comes against a backdrop of military coups and militant insurgencies across the Sahel that threaten coastal West African states.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be in New York on 10 November to chair a high-level debate for council members on how the UN can best support counter-terrorism efforts in Africa.

READ MORE Why Africa should expect more coups

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

TOUGH CHOICES

DRC: Tshisekedi’s strategic ‘errors’ as M23 advance towards Goma

The relationship between Rwanda and DRC has hit a new low after Kinshasa expelled the Rwandan ambassador Saturday night. The expulsion comes ... amidst a resurgence of fighting in North Kivu, in eastern DRC between M23 rebels and the 'Forces armées de la république démocratique du Congo' (FARDC) resulting in the former gaining more territory. But getting to this point has included miscalculations in the part of DRC. The expulsion is the harshest decision that Kinshasa has taken.