Rumours about a possible haircut on government bonds owing to the country’s IMF negotiations sent Ghana’s financial market into a tailspin in October. Citizens marched to banks and forex bureaus to buy US dollars as the cedi tumbled further to record lows – depreciating by 9% in the week beginning 10 October.

The cedi gained 4% against the dollar in the week ending 28 October. Currently, the exchange rate is ¢13.60 to the dollar.

In his first major national address on the economic downturn, President Akufo-Addo told bondholders to rest assured they will not lose their money.