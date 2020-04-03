Religion in Nigeria despite coronavirus measures

Youssou N’Dour to Bobi Wine, African musicians join fight against coronavirus
African music stars are taking more action than ever before to combat the pandemic, through donations, songs, awareness-raising music videos and appeals to fans.
By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Friday, 3 April 2020 12:56
Around Nigeria, religious and social gatherings have been restricted to 20 people, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This is having a big impact on the country's churches and mosques.
According to estimates, 46.3% of the population is Christian, 46% is Muslim and 7.4% worship traditional gods. Yet there is no available data on the exact number of churches and mosques. It is often said there are more places of worship than schools or hospitals.
In a country with around 41 million illiterate adults, where only 92 million have internet access, religious and traditional leaders are crucial in the transmission of information.
In addition, a lack of trust in the political class means that many people are more likely to listen to and believe the words of their religious and traditional rulers. Thus, what they say is important.
For example, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a church with five million members, predicted that the disease would soon dissipate but not die out completely.
Religious leaders are adopting different strategies in the face of the pandemic:
However, not all are heeding the government’s directive:
Although it seems clear that these services cannot continue, places of worship are not simply to pray in Nigeria.
Churches have long held a tradition of giving their congregation free meals after church. For some, this is just a welcome free meal; while for others, it is a necessity.
The bottom line: Although some churches are trying to find a way to keep giving out food on Sunday, the banning of large religious gatherings brings up a recurring problem with the government’s directives – what alternative are they giving to the masses?
Cooperation and solidarity are at the heart of the message the UN wanted to send on 31 March when it presented a report detailing the impact of the coronavirus and proposing an outline of a plan to combat it. Nevertheless, it is up to each and every country to decide whether or not they want to embrace the UN’s ideas.
