Last week marked one year since the Sudanese people woke up to the news that the army had taken over the country and arrested key members of the civilian-led government, including its Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Top generals behind the coup, including Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ‘Hemeti’, have not yet appointed a prime minister but have brought back Islamists and remnants of Omar al-Bashir’s regime, the long-time autocrat overthrown in 2019.